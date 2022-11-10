Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star season 7 Christy O recently set tongues wagging online after she shared a video of herself chilling in a new car, a G-Wagon

However, this seemingly good news has gotten people to wonder if acquiring such an expensive car at the moment should be a priority for a young celebrity like herself

While others have slammed the story as nothing but fake news geared at stirring people's attention to her since she didn't do well during her short stint on the BBNaija show

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Christy O has sparked many emotions and reactions online after a video she shared on her Insta-story went viral.

Christiana Oluwafunke Ojumu, better known as Christy O, has recently been trending online over a claim that she just acquired the expensive luxury SUV, a G-wagon.

Fans slam ChristyO for living fake life after she shared videos of herself posing in a brand new expensive SUV, a G-Wagon. Photo credit: @officialchristy_o

Many fans of the BBNaija show have reacted to the video shared by the reality TV star claiming that it is nothing but a publicity stunt, and if it is true she did acquire the luxury SUV, then her priorities her skewed.

See the video of Christy O posing with the new ride below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral videos of Christy O posing with the new ride below:

@mentorsax001:

"Believe this at your own risk."

@iam_kimpriscy:

Did she post that she bought a car?? NO!!! She won’t buy this big car and won’t post it, y’all should know by now, she’s trying every means to be noticed ni."

@beautiful_onyeee:

"Una no Dey dream big? Car no be d first tin first na !!!! Ok why not buy Corolla first use d rest money for something better."

@emcee_reborn:

"Wawu, I guess G-wagon na her priority but she been no even dey/reach top 10...Congratulations."

@kolchick:

"Na only the women for Bbn dey make am fast oh. God bless them all."

@floxy_ray:

"She’s was only doing videos with it she did not own or buy it, make una nor give people high blood pressure this early morning abeg."

BBNaija Christy O finally addresses her fashion critics, saying, "these fans na wa o"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that living in the spotlight comes with its ups and downs, and for Big Brother Naija star Christy O, this was something she is slowly coming to terms with.

The Level Up star recently took to her Twitter page to address critics questioning her sense of style.

In the tweet, she talked about the insatiable nature of fans as regards the outfits she wears, stating that they would always have something to complain about regardless of the stylists she uses.

