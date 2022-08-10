Popular skit maker Mr Macaroni has got many of his followers talking after he shared a throwback video from 2014

Mr Macaroni, while responding to some fans saying he looks old than his age, said it was because he thinks a lot

The video, which was from the popular TV show Papa Ajasco, showed a younger Mr Macaroni singing some old hit songs

Nigerian skit maker and actor Mr Macaroni is making headlines after he shared an old video of him acting in the popular TV comedy series Papa Ajasco and Company, produced by Wale Adenuga.

The old video from 2014 showed Mr Macaroni in a scene as he performed some old Nigerian songs to two police officers.

Mr Macaroni wonders why many doubt his age.

Source: Instagram

However, some of the skit maker’s fans and followers have been raising questions about his age as some said he looked older than his age.

Responding to a fan who said he looks like a grown man, Macaroni said it was because he thinks too much.

The fan wrote:

“Omo this has obviously show ur age is real How come u grown to look like a 37 old man.”

In his response, Macaroni wrote:

“Lool. I think too much. I guess that’s why.

See the post below:

Reactions as Mr Macaroni shares old video of him acting in Papa Ajasco

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Manlikebright:

"Back then when you were Mr Spaghetti ."

teeclassique:

"When i blow too, you people will start seeing my content from different TV shows from way back, until then."

chiemelaigo:

"Omo all these people wae dn make am today no start today o…keep grinding Chale your time go come."

whiizeill:

"You switched from music to comedy and your stomach blew ."

mikeogeh:

"I can categorically confirm that you’re a very small boy now and you don’t have any football age."

