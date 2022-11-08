Ace Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon stirs hilarious reactions online after he gave a funny reply to a question a fan asked him

A fan of the actor had taken to Twitter to ask him why he always dies in all his blockbuster movies; Deyemi replied to the question by saying maybe it is because he is very expensive

This is coming because of Okanlawon's role in the popular trending movie Elesin Oba, where he died as a replacement for his father, the King's Horseman

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon recently got people talking online with his reaction to a tweet by a netizen who queried why most of the characters he plays in movies always die.

Deyemi, in reaction to the question, noted that this is might be because he is quite expensive to have in a movie and the anger of knowing how much he costs might be an impetus to want to kill him.

Deyemi Okanlawon explains why he always dies in movies to a curious fan. Photo credit:@deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

The actor even went on to tell the tweep that if he bills him his daily rate, he might also feel the need to want to kill him.

However, netizens have challenged him to stay alive in his next big blockbuster movie until the end and even after the credits are shown.

See the tweet that stirred the hilarious reply from Deyemi Okanlawon:

See some of the funny reactions to Deyemi Okanlawon's tweet about why he dies in most movies stirred online:

