A viral video shared by veteran singer Kelly Handsome has captured many people's attention as it showed the moment a Nollywood actor was almost poisoned by his girlfriend

The video showed the moment a hotel manager rushed out of his office to stop the Nollywood actor from sipping his drinking that was laced with poison

The singer Kelly Handsome in reaction to the viral clip, captioned the post warning men to be careful of some of the women they sleep with and hooking up with total strangers

A video of how a hotel manager rescued a Nollywood actor from getting poisoned by his girlfriend, shared by veteran singer Kelly Handsome has gone viral, sparking reactions online.

The actor, stunned at the lady's malicious intent, almost lost his mind when he was shown on CCTV by the hotel manager how his girlfriend almost sent him to his early grave.

A video of a Nollywood actor being stopped from sipping a drink poisoned by his girlfriend stirs reactions. Photo credit:@kellyhandsome

Source: Instagram

The name of the Nollywood actor couldn't be ascertained at the time of publishing. Still, the viral video has stirred many people's emotions as some have questioned the thespian, asking him what he did to the lady for her to want to harm him.

Watch the full clip of how a lady tried to poison a Nollywood actor below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See how netizens reacted to the video of the lady that tried to poison a Nollywood actor:

@xplicithayourella:

"And she still has the mouth to talk."

@bisiolumide:

"Want to believe this is a skit thou, How can somebody try to kill another and still have this audacity."

de_yorubaghai_mfrn:

"The energy no match, and someone is saying he should calm down… You dey wyn me?"

@skinglow_withfruitsandherbs:

"Pls has she been charged to court, I believe she should be in prison by now cos only God knows how many people she has killed with her wickedness."

@funnyboneofficial:

"His reaction ruined it. Staged!!!!"

@kess_duke_:

"This guy should thank this management for having CCTV...if na some hotel this guy for don gbuff."

@dsquare_boutique:

"Na love portion she won put for the guy,she can't poisoned him in an open place like that now."

Nollywood actor Kelvin Chizzy cries out for help in a video after a snake entered his sitting room at midnight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actor and movie producer Kelvin Chizzy had sparked reactions online with a video he shared on his page disclosing that his enemies recently sent a black snake to attack him.

The actor in the videos posted on his page showed a black reptile that had been hindered, laying on the floor of his sitting room.

Chizzy could be heard in the video, laying heavy curses on the snake while noting that those who sent the snake to attack him have made a huge mistake because he serves a living God.

Source: Legit.ng