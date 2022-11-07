BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna’s meeting with Mavin star, Ayra Starr, has got people talking

In a video that went viral online, both ladies were seen embracing each other tightly after meeting on stage

The clip touched many hearts on social media as fans gushed while reacting to it

Girl power looked as beautiful as ever when BBNaija star, Phyna, met with Mavin artiste, Ayra Starr.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online showing both ladies meeting on stage in Port Harcourt.

Phyna had been booked as a hype woman at the event while Ayra Starr was also booked to perform.

Singer Ayra Starr and BBNaija star, Phyna, hug tightly on stage, video trends. Photos: @unusualphyna, @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, Phyna and Ayra were seen sharing a tight hug as they met on stage.The beautiful display melted many hearts on social media.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react to video of Ayra Starr and BBNaija’s Phyna hugging after meeting each other

The lovely display between both ladies left many fans gushing as they reacted to the viral video.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

merrynjlove:

"My two favorites on top of one stage"

asyieduah:

"My Queens"

freekyborry02:

"Queens "

vivian.6675:

"Give us phynaaa"

baby_wealth12:

"So in love with phyla can she go back to the huz ."

chynenyenwa:

"My bby"

Singer Ayra Starr turns prayer warrior over her achievements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin label, became a prayer warrior as she rebuked catching the impostor syndrome.

The talented singer, who recently dropped a new song dubbed Rush, blazing hot on streaming platforms, said she had worked hard to get to where she is.

Ayra Starr said she refused to doubt her abilities, adding that she deserves everything she has worked for.

I was unsure of myself when I wrote Rush - Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr recently spoke about her mental health and self-confidence.

She noted during an interview with Cool FM that she was quite in a delicate place mentally when she wrote her latest hit single, Rush.

The singer said she had always been quite confident in herself from childhood and would be a superstar when she was older.

Source: Legit.ng