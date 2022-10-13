Mavins record signee Ayra Starr talks about the delicate space she was in when she wrote her latest single

During a recent interview, Ayra Starr noted that she had always been a confident person, however before releasing her new song, Rush, she struggled a little with her self-esteem

She said the new song was an expression of herself to the world, telling it to accept her for who she is and not for some glorified image of her

Mavin record label singer and songwriter Ayra Starr recently spoke about her mental health and self-confidence.

Ayra Starr noted during an interview with Cool FM that she was quite in a delicate place mentally when she wrote her latest hit single, Rush.

Singer Ayra Starr recently spoke about her self-confidence getting brutally brushed and how the struggle to get it back inspired her new single, Rush. Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@tooxclusive_com

The singer said she had always been quite confident in herself from childhood and would be a superstar when she was older.

However, Ayra revealed that recently, her self-confidence took a bashing. And when she wrote the song Rush, it came from a place to tell the world to accept her for who she was and not for some glorified personality.

Watch an excerpt of Ayra Starr's interview with Cool FM below:

Read some of the comments Ayra Starr's interview stirred amongst netizens:

@los_muchachos101:

"Those once wen u sing before, u no sure of urself too or na person song?"

@only1bouncegram:

"Musicians and lies she recorded the song 7 weeks ago and na after she came back from LA with Tems."

@demxysnopbase:

"Self-confidence is always needed ."

@sommytee999:

"Liars, This Nigerian singers just feel the need to lie about things unprovoked."

@the.oyintarie_:

"You’re THAT girl sis!."

"I rebuke impostor syndrome": Singer Ayra Starr turns prayer warrior over her achievements, many react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin label, became a prayer warrior as she rebuked catching the impostor syndrome.

The talented singer, who recently dropped a new song dubbed Rush, blazing hot on streaming platforms, said she had worked hard to get to where she is.

Ayra Starr said she refused to doubt her abilities, adding that she deserves everything she has worked for.

