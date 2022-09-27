Following the release of her latest single Rush, Mavin singer Ayra Starr has prayed against imposter syndrome

Ayra Starr stressed that she has worked so hard to get to where she is and refuses to believe she doesn’t deserve her latest achievement

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to her comment section to react as they encouraged her

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin label, seemed to be battling with impostor syndrome as she prayed against it.

The talented singer who recently dropped a new song dubbed Rush, blazing hot on streaming platforms, said she has worked so hard to get to where she is.

Ayra Starr says she deserves everything she has worked for. Credit: @ayrastarr

Ayra Starr said she refused to doubt her abilities, adding that she deserves everything she has worked for.

She wrote via her Twitter handle:

“Imposter syndrome is no joke and I rebuke it in the name of Jesus , I have worked so hard to be here , so hard , I refuse to feel like I don’t deserve it ! E dey rush !!!!”

See the tweet below:

Internet users react to Ayra Starr's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

addyukay:

"That feeling I've had an experience bout this too but not music wise. All I had to do was to stay positive surround myself with positive vibes and ppl that wants to see me grow Lastly always pray for strength! It helped E dey rush!"

yhta:

"Is that what it's called? Imposter syndrome. A very bad feeling anyone should have. From now onwards I always want to believe I deserve everything I get. Even if u was gifted."

nacfayo:

"Hanty everybody has worked so hard to be where they are today, so if you feel you don't deserve it, then you don't actually deserve it."

