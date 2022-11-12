Nigerian singer Blaqbonez is known for his goofy and care-free nature, and he was recently seen with colleague Teni on stage

The entertainers danced on stage and Blaqbonez sang along as Teni delivered one of her popular tunes

The highlight of the video was the moment Blaqbonez went behind Teni and 'rocked' her closely while holding on to her

Nigerian singer Blaqbonez and Teni recently performed together on even though it looked like it was the Billionaire crooner's show.

A video which has gone viral on social media showed the moment the singers decided to show off their dance skills.

Teni and Blaqbonez dance it off on stage Photo credit: @tenientertainer/@BlaqBonez

Source: Instagram

The pair danced like lovers and Blaq took it one step higher by going behind Teni, wrap his arms around her and they both swayed side to side for a moment.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react to the video

waheasy_sbs:

"It reminds me of Tems and Wizkid "

rf_official_001:

"That blaqbobez nah verified werey"

bigg_rozzay:

"How can you hate this guy... tell me why on earth would someone hate this guy "

blossom_phemouz:

"Love the way he rocked her especially wen he touched her tummy "

bole_and_fish_ph:

"Only Blaqbonez can do it, if you know you know."

hor_labode

"What does Blaq think he’s doing?"

__ba_t_i:

"You get mind dey rock sugar mummy for party."

itz_suredaddy_official:

"Blaqbones wan carry Teni wholesale o "

djgalaxygddofficial:

"Biggi and small engine."

ola_30bg:

"U wan carry XXL "

