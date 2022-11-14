Kelly Rowland stunned her fans and followers with the recent pictures she shared on her pages

The singer and actress took to her Twitter and Instagram pages to show off her perfect figure in a figure-hugging gown

Fans took to social media to joke about how radio personality Anele Mdoda must be feeling after seeing the Destiny's Child star looking like a dream

It seems Anele Mdoda's name will forever pop up each time Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland shares stunning pictures on social media.

Kelly Rowland left her fans drooling after sharing snaps of her elegant gown online. Image:@kellyrowland

Source: UGC

Kelly recently left her followers gasping for air after posting stunning pictures from the B2B Gala.

The Coffee singer oozed elegance in a figure-hugging lilac gown. The stunning gown also featured a fish scale design at the top. Kelly Rowland's Instagram followers couldn't help but salivate at the gorgeous singer's look.

Stars like Eniko Hart, Khloe Kardashian and Lala Anthony took to the post's comments section to marvel at the look. Fans also jumped into the comments section to joke about tagging Anele Mdoda on the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@damoneroberts said:

"Classic, Beautiful and Damonified! ."

@khloekardashian commented:

"Ok, ok, ok. Wow!!!!! I am speechless! You are so incredibly beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@enikohart wrote:

"GORRRRRG!!! ."

@DjFlair_ added:

"Kodwa uphi u-Anele?"

@aleruchi_ said:

"Now Kelly, tell us what fountain of Beauty you are drinking from."

@KarenCo44205557 added:

"Kelly, you are more beautiful in the gown more beautiful yes, God."

@Spookiloo noted:

"One thing about your short hair will suit you no matter what from DC days ."

Kelly Rowland shares pics with Ayra Starr

Talented Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, joined her senior colleagues in the international limelight with her moves.

This comes as popular US singer, Kelly Rowland, took to her official Instagram page to treat fans to a beautiful photo of black girl magic where she posed with Ayra.

They made it known that their collaboration was soon to be released, and it drew a series of excited reactions from fans.

Rowland was featured on the remix of Ayra’s hit song, Bloody Samaritan.

The collaboration left fans and followers of the two music stars gushing.

Source: Briefly.co.za