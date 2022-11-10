A female fan was beside herself after she met Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo as she was unable to hide her excitement

The video shared by Femi showed the lady, who seems to be a security officer going on her knees to greet the actor as she walked with him

Femi, who was happy with the warm reception, appreciated his fans while adding that their love can’t be underrated

Popular Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has shared a video of him and a female fan, who was overwhelmed with joy to see him.

The video showed the lady holding on to the actor as she couldn’t believe her eyes.

Femi Adebayo appreciates his fans. Credit: @femiadebayo

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed the lady going on her knees to greet the actor before she took some pictures with him.

Femi Adebayo hails his fans

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Femi Adebayo, in an appreciation to his fans for their love, said it could not be underrated.

In his words:

“Fans love can not be underrated even when it seems choking! Obviously, she can’t hold back her overwhelming joy! Much love to all my fans ❤️.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as a female fan get emotional after seeing Femi Adebayo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mz_wiszy:

"She made me smile ...I can feel the joy in her heart ❤️."

moreseabreeze:

"Make her Security company no see this video them no go understand ooo even her dressing on duty fit make the mumu company relief her."

justifiedgadgets:

"I love her courage, plus she's cute too."

mikkytina1:

"The excitement was real."

i_am_whykah:

"So sweet...she dae blush lol."

shesobless217:

"Brother Femi I love you. Omo Ologo to ba Ologo Rin. File Fun.. e por joor plus ori yin wanbe."

thegoldensurprisedelivery:

"She make me smile, have watched this video more than three times ."

