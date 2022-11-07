Jeta Amata's ex-wife Mbong has finally given marriage another chance, 8 years after divorcing the filmmaker

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page with the announcement and photos from her wedding

Mbong looked happy in all her photos beside her man as she rocked three gorgeous outfits for the ceremony

Eight years after their split and moments of drama in between, Jeta Amata's ex-wife Mbong has finally walked down the aisle again.

The actress, who is known for her low-key lifestyle on social media, excitedly announced that she had found love again and remarried.

Nigerians congratulate actress Mbong as she remarries Photo credit: @mbongofficial

Mbong shared beautiful photos from the colourful ceremony and looked totally content and happy with her man as she showed him off.

The mum of one disclosed that God has done everything she ever dreamt of as she can truly say that her life is complete.

She also penned a note of appreciation to her well-wishers.

"Being drenched in so much love, and surrounded by my closest pals as I celebrated my nuptials this past weekend felt so incredible. God has blessed me with the best of everything. My husband, family, friends, those who couldn’t make it but still sent their love, vendors who worked tirelessly to make my day soooo special and of course everyone who made huge sacrifices to witness this day, I’m super grateful!Thankyou! Thankyou!! Thankyou!!!"

See the photos below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for the actress

maryremmynjoku:

"Congratulations ."

frankedoho:

"Congratulations! May blessings be upon your family!"

iamchelseaeze:

"Congratulations girlie, you’re such a beautiful bride. May God bless and protect this union in Christ holy name❤️❤️"

ememisong:

"Congratulations my darling Sis❤❤❤. May God bless your home❤️❤️"

alexxekubo:

"Congrats dear. God bless your Home."

bbnnaijacritic:

"Beautiful, calm and wahala free woman. She deserves all the happiness. I love it for her."

nicoleberry__:

"Congratulations. Everyone deserves to be happy. "

