Popular filmmaker, Jeta Amata, recently cried out on social media over the absence of his ex-wife Mbong

The beautiful actress finally abandoned her social media detox break since January to address claims that she went missing

Mbong also used the opportunity to call out the filmmaker who according to her pretended like he isn't aware of the issue between them over their daughter

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Jeta Amata's ex-wife, Mbong has finally ended her social media detox break to react to claims that she was unwell or missing in the past five months.

In a series of videos on her Instagram page, the mum of one expressed sincere appreciation to everyone who had reached out to her on and off social media during her absence.

Mbong says Jeta has been pretending like he hasn't made things difficult for her. Photo credit: @mbongofficial/@jetaamata

She noted that people who are close to her know that she likes to take time off social media, just that she decided to stay off for a longer period this year.

Reacting to her ex-husband's alarm over her whereabouts, the actress said that she does not understand why he decided to bring the issue to social media.

Mbong calls out Jeta

The actress said that since her ex-husband has brought their daughter into the picture, she has no choice but to address the issue even though she originally would never bring it to the public.

She continued by saying that the soon-to-be 13-year-old girl is a huge part of her life who means everything to her but she has been in a custody battle with her ex-husband for a long time.

The filmmaker fought his ex-wife to a standstill over the custody of their daughter and has denied her access to the girl.

Mbong also revealed that she had always told Amata that she did not want to be a mum who just sits over the fence and talks to her child over the phone.

She also disclosed that her ex-husband would leave their child with everyone on earth except her thereby denying them the beautiful daughter-mother bond.

Watch the videos below:

Amata raises alarm over ex-wife's whereabouts

Jeta Amata earlier called on the public to help him unearth the whereabouts of his ex-wife and Nollywood actress, Mbong Amata.

The popular filmmaker, on Instagram, stated that Mbong has been absent from social media and no one would tell neither him nor his daughter, Veno, where she was.

In the post shared, Veno who appeared in the video stated that the last time her actress mum responded to her messages was in January and her absence has affected her father greatly.

Source: Legit.ng