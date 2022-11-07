Nigerian singer Patoranking was in Ghana, and while driving in town, he got ambushed by some affable traders

The lovely street hawkers were very happy to see the Nigerian superstar and begged him to sing for them

The video sparked hilarious reactions from netizens, with many admiring how hospitable Ghanaians are

Nigerian superstar, Patoranking, touched down in Ghana and was shown love by some food hawkers on the streets when they noticed him.

The hawkers were majorly elderly women, and they had all sorts of food items on their heads as they approached Patoranking's vehicle.

The excited women swarmed around the Nigerian star's automobile and begged him to sing for them. One of the women hilariously began to sing Patoranking's hit single 'Abule' and appealed to the singer to perform for them.

An equally excited Patoranking started dancing while the women sang. The video got netizens laughing as they could not get over the funny antics of the women.

Patoranking has, over the years, grown his Ghanaian audience, having schooled in the country and spent a lot of time in Ghana. It is no surprise that many Ghanaians know his songs so well.

Patoranking and hawkers stir reactions

TypicalGhanaian said:

Patoranking is a ghana boy so he understands how Ghanaians are

Robbyrae_ was impressed:

The loveliest people in the world are from Ghana

Alabasta1 also wrote:

The most peaceful and lovely people are from Ghana

deem-shugar felt the love was genuine:

You see nobody asked him for money in Ghana? I'm just saying oo

Araba Naniese was impressed:

My people never disappointDid she just say ayemi sing for u

user628169278358 also reacted:

And he ate Ghana street food. Come see me next you are in Ghana

Nigerian star Patoranking to perform at fan festival in Qatar

Popular Nigerian singer, Patoranking, with real name Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, is set to perform in Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

According to reports, the reggae-dancehall music star would be performing at the FIFA fan festival.

The Nigerian star was reportedly selected to perform alongside DJ Aseel and Hassan Shakosh at the World Cup event that will kick off on November 20.

