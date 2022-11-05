Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has shared his thoughts on Nigeria’s upcoming presidential election in 2023

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the More Love, Less Ego star, expressed his dissatisfaction at Nigeria’s old leaders

According to him, all the old leaders are going out of power and they need to chill at the old people’s home

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently shared his take on the country’s politics in an interview.

While speaking with The Guardian, the Grammy-winning artiste explained that it was hard to celebrate Nigeria’s independence in October, which also happened to be the month for the End SARS memorial.

Not stopping there, Wizkid added that Nigerians are however amazing people and he is proud of them doing big things around the world.

Wizkid says old men would leave power as he speaks on 2023 election. Photos: @wizkidnews, @muhammadubuhari

In his words:

“There’s nothing to celebrate,” he sighs. “Except that [Nigerians] are amazing people in music, sports, comedy – entertainment in general. I’m proud of young Nigerians doing things around the world in tech. I have amazing friends, doing amazing things. That’s it, though. There’s nothing else.”

Also in the interview, the Star Boy spoke on his plan for the upcoming presidential election. He said:

“I’m about to go crazy on their as*ses this election”.

He then added that of all the old men were gradually going out of power and he suggested they chill out at the old people’s home.

In his words:

“All these old men are going out of power this time. They need to go to an old people’s home and chill out.”

The Grammy winning artiste however explained that he still had hope for Nigeria but could not say how soon good things would come.

“I feel hopeful there’ll be change. How soon? I’m not sure. But a lot has changed from growing up to now. There was a time when you could never speak to the president or anyone in government like that. But now you have a voice”, he said.

Nigerians react as Wizkid speaks on politics, upcoming 2023 presidency

Wizkid’s interview soon made the rounds online and got a number of Nigerians talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

vstarma:

"For real make all our celebrities put head for same direction make we restructure our country but no some alatenuje won’t allow that to happen "

domingo_loso:

" Wizzy is always speaking in favor of the youths without been biased. God bless."

donwilly01_:

"As them no want hear word na."

stanbnx:

"Wizkid, Falz, Tasha, Mr Debo are just so good and they all desire a better Nigeria, They deserve maximum respect."

leeeymarrh:

"No be with mouth ooo .. my baby ask people to vote for the right person."

oyeyemidesign:

"Every Attempt to Convert Aso Rock into a Retirement Home for the Elderly and Sick, We Cancel and Destroy it "

stephanie_enemchukwu:

"I agree with, Nigeria shall be great again and it will happen in our lifetime. We shall eat of the good of this land "

opeoluwaforbes:

"How ? Without a proper plan ? How many youths are out there contesting for a political seat ? What’s the ratio ? Why do we like to deceive ourselves though ? Lol"

pinkybella2:

"Too much talk abeg"

__topman_:

"Like say werey go vote."

michy_mane:

"Come out oo..No be to dey London talk am for mouth."

