Femi Otedola's 60th birthday on a rented yacht that cost him N2.2bn has been the talk of town for a couple of days

The luxurious living has made it clear that the Otedolas are in money, and a young lady decided to shoot her shot

In a video, Tyra begged people to help her tell Femi Otedola that she would love to marry his son, Fewa, despite the fact that he is a special needs child

Tyra said she also has special needs and needs her back scratched so that she can scratch Fewa's back in return

Nigerians react as lady declares interest in Femi Otedola's son Fewa Photo credit: @things_dey_occur/@femiotedola

The fact that Fewa is a special needs child with autism did not stop Tyra from declaring her interest, seeing as she will be rolling in the Otedola pool of money.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

realestije:

"We are so carried way with the world technology that's we forget how insensitive we sound."

victormosee01:

"Can't y'all see she's just joking."

iamsusiegray:

"That yatch alone you spoke about shows you’re not really after taking care of him .. You’re just desperate to taste the good life shame on u sis."

ekeneben_007:

"Some Gold digging stunts there. l believe you are joking sha but I know Naija ladies no dey joke when money is involved."

ayoolafolashade:

"You think the man is not aware that you're after his money? Money monger."

6344.kelvin:

"That's some gold-digging sh...t, no be love self."

DJ Cuppy shares official photos from dad's 60th birthday

Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy was excited that her darling father, Femi Otedola, finally clocked 60, and she shared updates from his birthday.

The billionaire businessman had rented the Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht for N2.2bn.

Surrounded by his kids, the businessman had his birthday hat on with a smile on his face in different photos.

