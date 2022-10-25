Kunle Afod's wife Desola has got many wondering what went wrong after she shared a disturbing post

The actor's wife noted that people had wanted her marriage to crash, and they should be happy now

Followers of the mum of four and some other Nigerians have refused to believe the heartbreaking news

Hours after wishing her husband a happy birthday online, Desola, wife of filmmaker Kunle Afod announced their separation.

The mum of four took to her Instagram page to reveal that she left the actor, and according to her, some people had been waiting to hear the good news.

Kunle Afod's wife announces the end of their marriage Photo credit: @kunleafod

Source: Instagram

Desola reportedly unfollowed her husband on Instagram, a gesture he also reciprocated.

As at the time of this report, the reason for the separation hasn't been announced by either party, but there is allegedly a US baby mama involved.

See Deola's post below:

Other posts announcing the end of the actor's marriage:

Reactions to Desola Afod's news

bisiiio:

"The fact that some people are silently waiting for such news about someone else’s marriage is what i will never understand. I hope and pray this is a prank."

twotees_boutique:

"Don’t leave your husband oooo. You need to be more matured next time madam. Handle issues underneath not on social media."

shadxy_special:

"I want to believe you are joking about this... If it is based on what gistlover said that he visited his baby mama and his daughter then i don't think that should be a good reason to leave your husband for hence there are other stories we don't know....i wish you all he best ma."

officialomotolaakindele:

"She only wish him as the father of her children the issue has being on going before birthday self."

ibironke_pulchuritude:

"Aya celeb, may be ur shoulder pad will come down, boya with dis, u will receive some senses, in dis generation u still Dey carry man matter for head, oju e abo, pele oo, aya celeb, okan oga."

omo_alagbala:

"He has every right to visit his son, so far he didn’t bring him home."

Femi Adebayo, other attend Kunle Afod's wife's 40th birthday

Popular filmmaker Kunle Afod's wife Desola turned 40, and her birthday party was a star-studded affair.

One highlight of the celebration was the moment Femi Adebayo led a team of actors to the dancefloor to celebrate with the couple.

All dressed in white and yellow, the movie stars such as Baba Tee, Jigan, Ijebu and others armed themselves with bundles of cash and they danced, sang, and jumped to the song being played by the band.

Source: Legit.ng