Judges were left astonished at the performances of contestants on the Naija Star Search show

The eight contestants up for eviction put out their best presentation to beat been sent home by the judges

ID Cabasa, Kenny Ogugbe and Asa Gangali were almost carried away with some of the performances that they sang along to the catchy hooks of some songs

The Naija Star Search talent hunt show recently reached an unprecedented height when the fear of eviction drew out of contestants' best of new Afrobeats in episode eight of the weekly televised show.

The judges, ID Cabasa, Keke Ogungbe, and Asa Gangali, were astonished by the performances and talents of the contestants. However, the week eight show helped reveal that eviction could upset the judges, leaving them with tough decisions.

Naija Star Search contestants up for eviction surprised judges with their performances.

Fear brought out the brilliance and raw talent of Kachi, Sparrowh, Tomz, Skimzo, MB Dre, Melo, Greysky and Eniola, who struggled not to be evicted.

The winner of the Naija Star Search show will go home with N10m cash prize, a recording contract, and an opportunity to reach for the skies.

Tomz gave a splendid performance which aroused the three judges. She was smoking with lyrics as she performed the carefully composed song titled ‘I Still Dey Ok.’

Skimzo, on his part, made the judges and studio audience sing along to the interesting hook of his song, ‘Money.’ His performance was initially low, but it picked ended nicely, making everyone in the studio sing along. Even the show host, VJ Adams, caught the bug too.

MB Dre performed ‘Ama Ri Rawa,’ which clearly informed the audience and judges of his penchant for love theme. His presentation aroused affection from judges and the studio audience, but his beats were not strong enough to take him to the next level, so he was axed out.

For Eniola, she mesmerised ID Cabasa with the song 'Supernatural’ displaying her ability to switch between genres of music without losing the flow.

Naija Star Search is a collaboration between StarTimes Nigeria and Kennis Music towards preserving Afrobeats, which airs StarTimes channels.

