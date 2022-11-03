Nigerian singer Portable has finally made his way home after weeks away on his European tour

The Zazu crooner shared his homecoming video on his page, and one highlight of the moment was his wife happily embracing and holding him

Several people gathered to welcome Portable back home, and the singer expressed joy to be finally reunited with his people

Popular Nigerian singer Portable has concluded his European tour and has been reunited with his family and loved ones.

The singer took to his Instagram page to express joy over the fact that he made it back home safely.

Wife and family welcome Portable as he returns to Nigeria Photo credit: @portablebaybe

The homecoming video showed Portable making his way out of the airport with his wife happily clinging onto him.

Several people gathered to welcome the singer back to his home and he happily raised he shoulders and declared tat he was truly back to the streets.

Portable also let people know how important his house, the Zeh Nation home is to him.

"The Return of Kesari Anikuleti ika of Afrika European Man Happy to be Home Motherland is so Sweet Mo’lo Mo’bo Alhamdulilahi Mo Mo L’ore"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians welcome Portable

officialbababe2022:

"much love boss welcome back."

gbworin:

"See as you fresh now, after 1month for Nigeria you go black again."

iamsamzydeboi:

"Welcome back home King of the street ❤️"

booponetime:

"Back like you never left. The hood is here. All love. Booped."

djopdot_iloveyou:

"Our king is back! No place like home we miss you see you on Saturday ❤️"

general_dj_plenty:

"This sitting room na the real “Hall of FRAME” "

gohardboyy:

"We miss you Portable... dis pple no ginger us like you do."

Portable decorates living room with photo frames and paintings

Nigerian singer Portable got many reacting with different hilarious comments on social media over his living room space.

In a video sighted on his page, the entire space around the singer's TV is decorated with photos and painting of different moments of he and his family.

The purpose of the video which was Portable thanking God for waking him to a new day was ignored as Nigerians questioned how he found the arrangement appealing.

