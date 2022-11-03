Every time photos and videos of Mr Eazi and his billionaire father-in-law-to-be pop up online, different narratives fly about

The singer was recently sighted with the businessman and the rest of his family on the N2.2bn yacht he rented for his 60th birthday

Many Nigerians consider Mr Eazi lucky, and some people are insinuating that he is getting benefits from Otedola

Mr Eazi is currently trending on Twitter, and this comes as no surprise, seeing as the reason is his father-in-law-to-be, Femi Otedola.

The singer, who is now part of the Otedola family, was seen in a video on the N2.2bn yacht the businessman rented out for his 60th birthday.

Nigerians react to video of Mr Eazi and Femi Otedola's family

From indications, Eazi will sail with the family and the entire crew for three weeks on the Mediterranean Sea.

A netizen identified as Davis shared the video online and noted that the singer is literally the luckiest boyfriend alive since he is engaged to Otedola's third daughter Temi.

Nigerians react to the video

@OdoGwuDey_411:

"How is he lucky? Man has and owns his own bags too!"

@Lotanna_:

"Why Mr Eazi con resemble their junior brother for here Money will humble you."

@Yollzz_D:

"Mr Eazi is chopping the life of his dreams as a Fiancé. What a lucky man, he’s won boyfriend olympics in Africa!! ‍♀️"

@Koffy_9:

"Make nobody ask Mr. Eazi for music again bro."

@fuglyrayxx:

"Mr eazi is the real child of thanksgiving."

@iam_paulash:

"Mr Eazi meant it when he said life is easy."

@A0_305:

"Mr Eazi just hit this jackpot for life. Best positioning ever."

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola say they want a small wedding

Fingers remain crossed for the wedding of billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and her singer husband-to-be, Mr Eazi.

However, the two appear to have rained on the parade of celebrities and other socialites who might be expecting invites to the wedding.

During a podcast interview, the love birds fielded questions about the type of wedding they want and they both admitted that it has to be small.

