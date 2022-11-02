On November 1, 2022, Nigerian singer, Made Kuti, revealed that he was engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Inedoye

The Grammy nominated music star’s engagement to the 24-year-old businesswoman drew a series of beautiful reactions on social media

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the sweet moments shared by the young celebrity couple

It was with great joy that a number of social media users received the news of singer, Made Kuti’s engagement to his girlfriend, Inedoye Onyenso.

The Grammy nominated music star and his girlfriend have been known to be an item for some time and the news of their engagement warmed many hearts.

Their young love has no doubt always been beautiful to see as they gave many fans beautiful couple goals.

In this age and time, where celebrities are not in committed relationships and end up becoming professional bachelors, it was lovely to see Made get engaged at the age of 27 to his 24-year-old partner.

Today, Legit.ng will be looking at some of the sweet moments shared by the couple on social media. See below:

1. Inedoye’s 24th birthday:

Made and his bae melted hearts on social media with their photos on Inedoye’s birthday. The singer has always made it a point to reassure his partner of his love and fans are here for it.

2. Partners that slay together:

Made and Nedo, as she is also called, were part of the celebrity guests who graced the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA). The couple made it clear that they were together with their matching outfits and they shared lovely snaps online.

3. She said yes:

Inedoye shared a heartwarming video chronicling her marriage proposal from her boo, Made. In the clip, she highlighted how they got the ring and more sweet moments.

4. Love in Paris:

Nedo has no doubt been enjoying the perks of being the partner of a celebrity and they have been known to take foreign trips together. In this video, the couple traveled to Paris and they obviously had a great time.

5. How it started vs How it’s going:

Inedoye posted a video compilation showing how things might have started between her and Made. She appeared to be a frequent guest at the Afrikan Shrine and she seems to have caught Made’s attention from there. This young couple no doubt give beautiful relationship goals.

6. The proposal:

In this sweet video, Nedo captured moments showing how her boo proposed to her. The 24-year-old noted that they had dated for two years and he popped the question on the trip planned as her birthday gift.

God when.

Made Kuti narrates how man tried to get his babe

Grammy award nominee, Made Kuti, sparked reactions on social media after he shared his experience while he was on a flight with his partner.

The singer took to his Twitter page to narrate how he and his partner were all over each other before a lady who pretended to be a hairstylist interfered and got his babe's number.

According to him:

"A man saw me together with my partner on a flight holding hands, cuddling, etc He sent one lady (pretending to be a hairstylist) to collect my partner's number."

Source: Legit.ng