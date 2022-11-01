Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has reacted to the report of singer Davido’s son Ifeanyi's shocking death

Regina said Ifeanyi had a very obvious bright future while adding that God should have prevented his death

The actress’ statement has been met with mixed reactions as some netizens said God couldn't be blamed

Popular actress Regina Daniels, who is one of the wives of businessman Ned Nwoko has joined the number of prominent personalities who have mourned Davido’s son Ifeanyi’s death.

In a statement via her Instagram page, Regina said the report of Ifeanyi’s death hit her differently as he had a bright future ahead of him.

Regina Daniels says Ifeanyi had a bright future. Credit: @reginadaniels @davido

Source: Instagram

The actress added that God should have prevented Ifeanyi’s death as she prayed for strength for the singer and his family.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Kai !!!!!! This hits different !!!!! He had a very obvious bright future ! God you should have prevented this. I pray for strength and sanity for his family no one deserves this trauma ….No one !”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Regina Daniels mourns Davido’s son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yummy_liciaL:

"May God protect all of us may this spirit of d3ath lurking around go back to the pit of he'll IJN God pls heal and comfort Dave and Chi

mirabel_stella1:

"May God who rose Lazarus from dead perform same miracle in Ifeanyi’s life in Jesus mighty name Amen."

official_giftyblessing:

"You don't have the right to question God. He doesn't reward with evil. Let's just pray for his parents, and stop questioning him. Also, ask Satan why this death. Not God."

neikystephenson:

"No one has the right or power to question God or tell him what he should or should not do. We need to obey and listen. That house was filled with adults they all should have been watching that boy."

Burna Boy mourns amid report of Davido's son's death

Nigerian international artiste and Grammy Award winner Burna Boy set aside the music rivalry between him and DMW label boss Davido as he joined other celebrities to mourn the singer’s son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who recently passed away.

In a post via his Instastory, Burna Boy shared a bird and heartbreak emoji. While he didn't mention who he was mourning, some netizens concluded the Grammy award winner was mourning Davido's son.

The singer's post has been received with applause from his fans.

Source: Legit.ng