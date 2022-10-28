Don Jazzy's dad recently took to social media to heap prayers on his son's friend, the singer D'Banj after he paid him a visit at his home

Mavin's grandpa, as he is fondly called, wrote on his page saying thank you to D'banj for the love he has always shown towards him and continues to do so

Don Jazzy's dad recently lost his wife some months ago after battling with a terminal disease for years

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Collins Enebeli Ajereh, the father of popular music executive Don Jazzy recently took to his social media page to show his appreciation to his son's friend and ex-business partner, D'banj.

After the recent visit, the Mavin's grandpa shared a photo of himself and D'Banj. While captioning the post with a message thanking the singer for the love he has always shown towards him and his family.

Don Jazzy's dad showers singer D'banj with prayers after he recently went to visit him. Photo credit: @mavingrandpa

Source: Instagram

Enebeli Ajereh lost his wife some months back after she had battled with a terminal disease for years.

D'banj wasn't the only one who went to see the Mavin's grandpa. He was there with his son Don Jazzy and the singer Timaya.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post made by Don Jazzy's dad thanking D'banj for coming over to see him below:

Read some of the reactions to the post by Don Jazzy's dad on D'banj below:

@theblackkika:

"You deserve it Papa"

@muyiwaodumosu:

"Ooshee Daddy."

@official_rapdemigod:

"Icons in one pic, Daddy I see u, always ageing backwards and looking younger."

@dian_sheikhyarmani:

"Icons galore..... Blessings!"

@kingk_eyf1:

"Happy Great men."

Don Jazzy, in a funny video, gives the reason why he is still single

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that one of Nigeria's most successful music producers and owner of Mavin Record label, Don Jazzy, recently sparked reactions online with a skit he shared about his relationship life.

The singer noted in the skit that he is still single even though he is almost 40 because he doesn't want to get played and go through the same thing that happened to him before again.

About a year ago, Don Jazzy took to social media for the first time to reveal that he was once married before and also gave reasons why the marriage crashed.

Source: Legit.ng