A controversial Twitter influencer Dr Penking has sparked reactions online after he shared the reasons why Davido went back to his baby mama Chioma after their relationship crashed

Penking noted in a Twitter thread that Chef Chi is an extremely rare young lady to find because of how she handled herself after her relationship with famous singer Davido crashed

The OAP noted that if Chioma were like most other Nigerian girls, they would have used the break-up to chase clout, embarrass Davido, and even use it to make money

Davido's lover and Baby mama, Chioma Rowland, is an extremely rare breed of modern-day Nigerian girls; this is the statement of a controversial Twitter personality Dr Penking.

The media personality explained in a lengthy thread that he shared online reasons why Davido had to return to Chef Chi months after their relationship crashed.

Nigerian influencer Dr Penking stirs emotions online with a tweet about Chioma and Davido that he shared online. Photo credit: @chefchi/@davido/@drpenking

Penking said if Chioma was like 99% of Other Nigerian girls, there was no way she wouldn't have used Davido's name to chase clout after things went south with them.

He also noted that, unlike other female Nigerian celebrities who, in the past, after their relationships crashed, went online to call their ex-lovers names and revealed embarrassing details about their sexual prowess Chioma chose to stay silent and ignore the need to do all of that.

See Dr Penking's post speaking about Davido and Chioma below:

See some of the reactions the post by Penking about Davido and Chioma stirred online:

@BeautifulAda5:

"Chioma is a good woman but Davido did not break up with her. She excused herself frm the relationship bcox she was angry when she found out of the 4th baby mama. I guess now she has let old things be and Davido wasn't giving up on her, now I know she's ready to chest more baby mamas."

@Theo_Nwoba:

"She's simply not dramatic and doesn't crave attention and pity like many other Nigerian girls. Let's all admit this."

@Olumide_Benjie:

"All you said but one might be true; how are you sure she didn’t knack outside even once during the long separation? Even if na once bro!!! How are you double sure bro? E get meter??"

@showtime000111:

"Chioma no plenty again e be like na only 2 remain."

@madiva_:

"99% you people really do not rate Nigerian girls at all."

"Chef Chi na 1000 yard wife material": Fans react to video of when Davido and Chioma visited the Oba of Benin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, seemed unable to stay out of the news lately.

The singer's recent outing with his lover Chioma Rowland grabbed many's attention as netizens noticed the kind of security on hand to protect Davido's lover.

In a video that has gone viral, the pair were seen descending from their private aircraft as they landed in Benin to storm the wedding ceremony of Isreal DMW.

Source: Legit.ng