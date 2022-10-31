Nigerian singer Portable Zazu has lashed out at Italy-based show promoters following his recent experience in the country

Portable, who shared a video, was seen in a heated exchange with a show promoter for putting his life at risk

The Zazu singer asked not to be blamed for not performing at the show as the organisers caused it

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable Zazu is making headlines after sharing his experience with some Italian show promoters.

In a post he shared on his Instagram page, Portable called out an Italy-based show organizer Alex Jeffizy and his partners for putting his life at risk.

Portable refuses to be blamed for not performing at an Italy show. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to Portable, there was a spree of shooting and stabbings at the show venue he was billed to perform in Padova, Italy.

Portable blames show promoters

Portable, who asked not to be blamed for not performing at the show, said the organizers, Alex Jeffizy and Blessing Olise, caused it as there were issues with logistics and accommodation.

The singer also revealed he was robbed of €2000 and the car in which they came, adding that both Jeffizy and Alex were aware.

The show promoters, on their part, insisted Portable caused the delay by not leaving his room on time.

See the video below:

See the statement Portable released below:

Netizens react Portable calls out Italian show promoters

See some of the reactions below:

richie.richie127:

"Them wan kill u shuu ."

kutilegomusic:

" Abeg make una leave portable na where dem dey spray money I won go ogun kill you ."

nvestor_legit_boss1:

"Otilor ogami I know say something Don sup as our King no come online since morning."

chiflex_65:

"Wahala abeg make dem no terminate our portable abeg oh no go oh abeg ."

Portable knocks church members

Popular singer Portable Zazu trended on social media over a video of him talking about religion.

In the video, Portable was seen singing about a pastor whose members contributed to buying a bulletproof car for him, only to be attacked by unknown gunmen but managed to escape.

While the church members saw it as a miracle, Portable said the pastor was saved by the bulletproof car.

In his words:

“Pastor no won go heaven again comot your eyes for church money na pastor get am, members donate bullet proof car for the pastor, the pastor was attacked by unknown gun men, members celebrate the incident as a miracle, bulletproof save the pastor not a miracle."

Source: Legit.ng