A Nigerian man has in a video shown his neighbour's generator that rarely goes off, wondering where the man gets money from

In a funny way to show the man's source of wealth is unnatural, he described him as a "cultist" or "ritualist"

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered if the house is made up of offices going by the number of generators in the compound

A Nigerian man, @kelvo_king, who was amazed by how his neighbour's generator is always running with enough fuel has funnily labelled the person a "cultist" or "ritualist'.

Filming where tenants place their generators in the compound, he pointed out the man's own, saying he does not even manage fuel at all like others.

Generator rarely goes off

He said that there is no way anybody will convince him that the neigbhour is neither a "cultist" or "ritualist."

Many people who could relate with his story also gave account of their personal generator usage at home.

Logan said:

"Since I came to Ghana I never see generator before."

Vibe with A_Y said:

"Na affiliate marketer."

kenclassic46 said:

"Hahahahaha lolz for over 6 years man can’t sleep without light lolz, na God da run am."

The_real_crazyboy said:

"This particular thermacool no Dey ever finish I swear…"

Olayinka Kunle said:

"Dem plenty for my hostel here dem no Dey off gen for 10 minutes their gen always working I wonder where dem Dey take see their own money."

emekaleonard845 said:

"Come buy Thermocool generator nah e go save fuel for u."

Ehnie said:

"This is meee my fuel no dey finish. I always have extra 25lits no matter what."

Nigerian boy repaired man's generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Everest Ebuka Uzodike, went on Facebook to share an encounter he had with a young boy in his community.

After Ebuka's generator got faulty, he asked around about the best repairer in his area. In response, people brought him a young boy.

The young man revealed that the kid was able to fix the generator's issue in a few minutes. He stated that he has been thinking of how best to reward the boy.

Source: Legit.ng