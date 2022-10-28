Nigerian singer Portable Zazu has finally joined the list of popular celebrities who have done teeth whitening

Portable put up a video of him and his wife, Ewatomi, having their teeth worked on as he shared his experience

The video, which has gone viral, has stirred funny reactions from fans and followers of the Nigerian singer

Popular singer Portable Zazu, well-known for his controversial lifestyle, has shared an old video of him and his wife, Ewatomi, getting their teeth worked on at a dental clinic

The singer appeared excited about his teeth and showed them off to his fans.

Portable shows off his white teeth in old video. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In his words”

“See my teeth, Everywhere don clear, all the wotowoto wey dey my teeth don clear. clear your teeth.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Portable Zazu goes for teeth whitening

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iz_abella01:

"Tell dem to refund u back ur money Abeg ."

nvestor_legit_boss1:

"Dang our King na comedian abeg."

officialyoungai

"Werey ni boboyi seh ."

savagequeenparis:

"Ooh fresh boy na ."

yinkshoney:

"Omo if I get money I for do ooo Ah Oluwa Grace Me too oo."

prince_leo_azman_:

"It will soon clear your eyes when that small money finish @portablebaeby."

offixialmajorboy:

"I don laugh die @_prettyesther1."

khallyberry:

"Them for do before and after so we fit compare."

jnrmaureeze:

"The teeth no white na abi na my phone get fault?"

