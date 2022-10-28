Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu has weighed into religious matters as he advised church members

Portable, in a viral video, told members to take their eyes off the church money as it belongs to the pastor

The Zazu singer added that religion had blindfolded many people as thinking is no longer valuable

Popular singer Portable Zazu is currently trending on social media over a video of him talking about religion.

In the video, Portable was seen singing about a pastor whose member contributed to buy a bulletproof car for him, only to be attacked by unknown gunmen but managed to escape.

Portable sings about church members and their pastor. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

While the church members saw it as a miracle, Portable said the pastor was saved by the bulletproof car.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Pastor no won go heaven again comot your eyes for church money na pastor get am, members donate bullet proof car for the pastor, the pastor was attacked by unknown gun men, members celebrate the incident as a miracle, bulletproof save the pastor not a miracle.”

“Members worshiping their pastor never wise up bulletproof saved the pastor not a miracle ☝️ God no go shame us .”

“A delusion is something that people believe in despite a total lack of evidence. Religion has blindfolded my people and thinking is no more valuable.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Portable advising church members

See the reactions below:

officialidon01:

"Omo see Portable they tap into the Wisdom of the Ancestors o! Big moves! It’s ya boy Zazzu ."

officialdjbusy:

"Pastor suleman sef collect ."

maziechidiime:

"Pastor no go even go anywhere for Nigeria ."

official_ugocity001:

"Your caption is always lit ."

glowed.dante:

" This guy dey give me joy ❤️."

kenny_drumzzz:

"One thing I love about portable he dey always talk the truth ."

Portable says the person he is becoming will shock many

Controversial singer Portable Zazu shared some new pictures from France and seems to have a new mindset.

Portable, who shared the pictures via his Instagram page, said many people would be surprised by the kind of person he is becoming.

In his words:

“ZAzuu My Fire Can’t Cool ⭐️ Emi Ni IKA OF AFRICA Save Our Soul The Person I Am Becoming is going to shock a lot of people … I gat this believing .”

Source: Legit.ng