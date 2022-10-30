There seems to be something going on with Davido and his other baby mamas besides Chef Chi who he is back with now

Shortly after the singer reportedly unfollowed his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu he has unfollowed his second baby mama Amanda

As Davido has unfollowed Hailey's mum, different reactions have taken over social media

Nigerian singer Davido has sparked reactions on social media after he allegedly unfollowed his second baby mama, Amanda.

Amanda is Hailey's mum and this update comes weeks after the singer also unfollowed his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, Imade's mum.

Nigerians react as Davido reportedly unfollows second baby mama Amanda Photo credit: @davido/@laplubelle

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to the update

giftonyechelsea:

"If u like born Jesus for Man, a real man will still go to where his heart & peace is"

tzvickiie_xx:

"He doesn’t need all this unfollowing charade …. He should stay faithful, that’s the real stuff."

gloria_67x:

"He is ready to settle down. So lets mind our bussiness. Its really good the way David is setting boundries period. He takes good care of his children so let all the baby mamas move on."

adedayo_girl:

"That’s his problem not mine. In as much as the baby mamas are doing fine without him"

obslet:

"Na Chioma Dey unfollow them "

sandypreneur:

"Chioma what did you add to your stew? This your stew is too sweet "

kpuntir:

"Chef chi is working working."

sara_humor:

"And he’ll still cheat on Chioma whether she likes it or not. What’s the point of unfollowing the mother of his children."

atmal1316:

"Why does he fall out with people anytime he is with chioma , it’s childish though."

stylecrusade:

"It could be nothing, really. But I feel even if he's reunited with chioma, he should remain in good term with the rest."

Concerned online in-laws advise Sophia Momodu

Concerned fans and lovers of Dele Momodu's cousin, Sophia Momodu, seemed to have had enough of her back and forth with the father of her only daughter, Imade.

The concerned reactions from some of the model's supporters came after news broke that she unfollowed her baby daddy, the famous Nigerian singer Davido after he had done the same to her first.

Some of Imade's mum supporters slammed Davido and the type of relationship he shares with Sophia, as they noted that all of the trolling, constant follow and unfollow is entirely unhealthy for them to co-parent their daughter comfortably.

Source: Legit.ng