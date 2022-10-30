Nigerian singer Tems has started coming out of her shell as a performer to the joy of her fans

A video of the Try Me singer that has gone viral recently got Nigerians dropping different opinions

With the backlash and unpleasant comments, Tems made her critics know that they will keep shedding tears

Talented Nigerian singer, Tems once again got netizens talking about her big backside after a recent stage performance.

A video made the rounds showing the Essence crooner trying to let loose and shake her behind on stage.

Tems replies Nigerians dragging her Photo credit: @temsbaby

While fans of the singer hailed her for showing that side of her, other Nigerians queried her dance skills and shyness.

Tems replies critics

From the tweet Tems dropped, it is clear that she will continue to do whatever she likes regardless of the backlash or reactions.

The Try me crooner noted that she will drink the many tears on social media over her video.

Reactions to Tems' tweet

wizzyesq:

"But seriously, Tems has the talent, there's no need for that taste trap performance."

lisaakers9:

"Make every body dey talk truth for this app... Those guys are saying the truth no body is hating on her... Abeg"

kasarachic_:

"She didn’t dance, they complained. She dance they lament. What do people want gangan."

boss_nenesly:

"She was obviously just vibing , she even laughed .. she will really drink yall judgmental tears ... let her breathe please."

softstrength:

"Whoever looked at Tems and decided she’s not a bad beesh is gravely mistaking. That girl is flames. She’s only just loosening up and we are about to experience the real Tems."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"How do u want the tears delivered dear , via GIG logistics, or DHL, or chisco night bus "

@Akeh_23:

"TEMS you should not forget that when you were an upcoming artist we supported you in every aspect. Saying you'll drink people's tears is pride. Humble yourself as you've always done and you'll grow. Don't lose fans because of pride."

@Deevybs:

"I don’t mind crying forever so you can have enough to drink baby❤️"

Rihanna appreciates Tems’ talent after collaboration

Rihanna made a come back to the music scene after six years of facing the fashion and beauty industry with Life Me Up.

Lift Me Up is the lead single for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in honour of late actor, Chadwick Boseman.

The soulful music was co-written by Nigerian singer Tems who recently expressed how blessed she is to have worked on the song.

Riri got tagged on the post and took to the comment section with praises for Tems' songwriting talent.

