Rihanna's Lift Me Up has hit streaming platforms and fans who had been anticipating have dropped their reviews

The soulful music was co-written by Nigerian singer Tems who took to social media to express how much the project meant to her

After Tems praised Riri for voicing the song to perfection, the Barbadian singer dropped a reply

Rihanna made a come back to the music scene after six years of facing the fashion and beauty industry with Life Me Up.

Lift Me Up is the lead single for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in honour of late actor, Chadwick Boseman.

Nigerians react as Tems and Rihanna hail each other Photo credit: @temsbaby/@badgalriri

Source: Instagram

"Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection✨"

Riri got tagged on the post and took to the comment section with praises for Tems' songwriting talent.

"It’s the pen for me ❤️ love to you sistren."

See the posts below:

Reactions to the exchange

riyanxeally:

"Rihanna ate that track and added tems voice flavour to itbeautiful,"

iamnotthesameanymore:

"Wakanda forever "

taurusbabi:

"@badgalriri this just solidified how much we need need music"

7vptim:

"@badgalriri your vocals are heavenly"

youngiftedchild:

"@badgalriri alright sister girl, we now need a RIH & TEMS feature/moment "

fiokee:

"Super proud of you! More wins ✍️❤️"

eugenawashington:

"TEMS I heard your voice all over it! Congrats!!! ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng