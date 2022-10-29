Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, has made moves to get out of her shell as a music artiste and a performer

A video recently went viral of the talented singer dancing on stage and shyly shaking her backside to the audience

The viral video caused a massive buzz on social media as netizens commented on how shy she was

Talented Nigerian singer, Tems, has once again got netizens talking about her big backside after a recent stage performance.

A video made the rounds showing the Essence crooner trying to let loose and shake her behind on stage.

While singing, the music star gave the fans a glimpse of her backside as she shyly shook it for the excited audience.

Tems shyly tries to shake behind on stage during performance. Photos: @temsbaby @officialhiptv

Source: Instagram

At a point, Tems tried to twerk and she burst into laughter over the attempt she made at it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video caught the attention of many Nigerians after it went viral on social media. See the clip below:

Netizens react to trending video of Tems shyly shaking her big behind on stage

The video of Tems trying to twerk and shake her backside during her stage performance raised a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

While some people were glad to see her loosening up, others noted that she was shy and called her God fearing. Read some of their comments below:

charming._caramel

"She’s still GOD fearing but not as God fearing as. Before...give her time "

olusola_lovenothate:

"Why she dey shy lol "

phe_yt:

"Slowly getting more confident with her body"

melcarsson_1:

"This one just dey do like periwinkle you sabi dance or you no sabi ?"

og___funds:

"Very soon she go sabi this twerking of a thing "

dammydance:

"Right when she was about to go naughty on stage, the good girl in her took over"

julie_kopet:

"E no gree shake. "

usher_rayy:

"She almost lost her home training.. lol "

lavivia25:

"Her body her stylist don Dey try "

moo__rel:

"She’s so shy "

Rihanna appreciates Tems' talent after writing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack

Rihanna made a come back to the music scene after six years of facing the fashion and beauty industry with Life Me Up.

Lift Me Up is the lead single for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in honour of late actor, Chadwick Boseman.

The soulful music was co-written by Nigerian singer Tems who recently expressed how blessed she is to have worked on the song.

Source: Legit.ng