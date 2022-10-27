Big Brother Naija star Alex was heartbroken and shattered when her friend Rico Swavey passed away recently

Days after, Alex is back to living life normally and posting photos, something a man found inappropriate

According to Ouch, the reality star shouldn't have moved on so quickly, and Alex slammed his bad English

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Alex was no doubt hurt and broken when her dear friend Rico Swavey passed away.

Days after Rico's final burial rites, things have returned to what seemed normal for Alex, and a man on social media voiced his displeasure.

Alex reacts as man calls her out over Rico Photo credit: @alex_unusual/@ricoswavey_official

Source: Instagram

The reality star posted photos of herself in a skin-tight outfit striking different poses.

According to Ouch, seeing the photos made him wonder how Alex quickly moved on from mourning her dear friend.

He also added that the reality star probably faked the whole reaction and emotions.

Despite the fact that Ouch wanted to call out Alex, he did put his grammar in check.

In a reply to him, Alex simply told Ouch who spelt mourning as 'moaning' to do it alone and leave her out of it.

See the exchange below:

Nigerians react to the exchange

d_ladymoe:

"Okay she’s supposed to be crying and sad everyday of her life now bah ‍♀️Even Ricos family have moved on now,y’all let this people breathe."

iretiiiii:

"If person go troll make he first sabi spelling abeg‍♀️"

apinkiess:

"So she can’t continue with life again ? She tried abeg."

thick_barbie5:

"People self ehhh I know Alex is always camera conscious and do things for the gram but is she Rico’s mom ???‍♀️‍♀️will she mourn him till forever??? Omo after death life goes on !! Make una let that boy rest in peace bikoHaba."

cyndyoriel:

"I really don’t understanding this online people. So she shouldn’t go on with her life? Na wa oh Oga Even Rico will like what she doing rn. Moving on, and not sulking herself in a room crying all day. So make una rest and live her tf alone."

Tears flow during service of songs for Rico Swavey

The service of songs for the late Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey held on Wednesday, October 19, and it was an emotional affair.

Friends, colleagues, and loved ones of the realty star trooped out, all dressed in black to pay their last respects and tribute.

Photos and videos from the emotional tear-provoking service have made the rounds on social media.

Source: Legit.ng