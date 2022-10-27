Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli is loved by many both home and abroad for her beautiful qualities

Singer and plane crash survivor Kechi could not help but gush over the filmmaker after they met

Kechi took beautiful photos with Omoni and expressed joy over the fact that they rocked the same kind of hair

Popular singer and plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, warmed the hearts of many by sharing photos from her meeting with actress Omoni Oboli.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kechi gushed over the filmmaker and expressed how lovely it was for them to meet again.

Omoni and Kechi pose together for beautiful photos Photo credit: @kechiofficial

She also pointed out the fact that she loved how they both rocked the same hairstyle, bob cuts.

'@omonioboli you’re such a kind soul, so humble, and beautiful as ever. It was lovely seeing you again Btw I love how we’re both rocking bob cuts!"

See the post below:

Kechi also shared the same post on her Facebook page, with the same beautiful caption.

Reactions to Kechi's post

lhomar:

"2 of my favorite people!!"

wakawaka_doctor:

"God when??? Super star friend, connect me naaa."

iam_arwangpam:

"This is so so lovely, two giant Stars."

iamvictorydiala_:

"You two look good together❤️❤️"

Patrick Maginn:

"You look absolutely beautiful the pair of you Keep up the good work ❤❤"

Talia Ayyana:

"You both look amazing.God bless you and continue protecting you."

Omoni Blessing:

"Seriously, you both look great. Omoni Oboli is so Young."

chuma.geoff:

"You're good to go Kechi."

e_llasartistry:

"Awwwn, beautiful "

nursechiz4real:

"I have been trying to be close to you because your story and confidence is so encouraging. I have scares that I have lived with all my life but through your page I regained my confidence . Thank you for all you do."

