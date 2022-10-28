Popular Nigerian fashion designer, Yomi Makun, has taken to social media to share his thoughts about indecent dressing

In a recent Instagram Story post, the Yomi Casual owner complained about how often he sees ladies in revealing clothes

Several internet users have taken to social media to share their thoughts, many of who agreed with the designer

With many women becoming more expressive through fashion, it appears ladies are pushing it to the extreme - well, according to Yomi Makun.

The creative director of the fashion brand, Yomi Casual, recently took to his Instastory to condemn the rate of indecent dressing sighted around town.

In the post, he talked about ladies in revealing dresses. He cited a lady who stepped out with just a t-shirt on.

Part of his post read:

"To be honest I think women need to start talking to other ladies. What these ladies wear out these days calls for attention. Abeg whats this craziness about?"

Social media users react to Yomi Casual's post

delucious_001:

"We aren’t even sure who’s to talk to who anymore, because we do not know if they are the real girls or the borrowed gender."

musingsofenigma:

"Ogbeni, it seems you came late to the party. Pubic regions and mammary glands are no longer private parts, infact Private parts now only include the large intestines, small intentines, liver and oesophagus. Check the genz constitution as amended..."

angelnikky:

"He is right. I don’t understand what's with the nakedness all over the place. Being covered is classy and more attractive."

opeoluwa_osin:

"Even me as a lady I don’t understand it’s so annoying and disgusting I don’t know how they expect people to respect them with the way they dress."

nneka_of_nejijewelries:

"They call it ashawo dress sir, imagine wearing such cloth and they call you ashawo you go come dey vex. Dress the way you want to be addressed nah."

stephii_en:

"They say dress how you want to be addressed. Looking decent doesn't mean you can't slay. The saying "my body, my choice" is hypocritical because you're wearing it for a reaction so be ready to deal with it whether good or bad."

omo.prettyy:

"Very true sometimes shame Dey catch me for my gender."

