Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has shared how her Christian life has helped her succeed in the music industry

Cuppy, who spoke about her faith in God to some female students, also added that the music industry could be so dark

Her statement has sparked reactions from many of her fans and followers on Twitter, with some of them agreeing with her

Popular Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has shared her take on the music industry and how her Christian lifestyle helped her shine effortlessly.

Cuppy also shared a video of her conversing with some female students and spoke about her faith in God.

DJ Cuppy says she has confidence in God. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

She wrote on Twitter:

“In an industry that can be so dark I love the fact that being a Christian allows me to shine bright effortlessly. It’s called GODFIDENCE. #CuppyDat”

Sharing the video of her speaking with some students, Cuppy wrote:

“GODFIDENCE! These students reminded me HOW important it is I keep pushing in my career. Every door of racial prejudice I can kick down as an International black female DJ, is one less door that these girls have to kick down by God’s Grace! #CuppyCollege."

Netizens react to Cuppy’s statement about the music industry

ola_brill:

"Positivity in the industry we need more of this thanks @cuppymusic I've seen a lot of discouragement people telling me if I don't do this or that I can't make it in the industry. I'm so much about proving them wrong, on God."

karobee1st:

"That's an awesome perspective. Shine bright always. Kindly reach out to me if you are seeing this. I've got a wonderful proposal for you. Thanks."

ayspiritual:

"Is this from a billionaire daughter ⚡️."

senatormayor:

"O boy, so Florence Sabi God."

DJ Cuppy looks all different in new pics

Nigerian billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, stunned many of her followers with a new picture.

Cuppy, who looked all different in the new picture she shared via her social media accounts, rocked a low-cut hairstyle, which included her signature pink colour and a nose ring.

Sharing the picture, Cuppy wrote:

"Awww you still love me? Well, I don't blame you. If I were you, l'd still love me too."

