Nigerian billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has stunned many of her followers with a new picture.

Cuppy, who looked all different in the new picture she shared via her social media accounts, rocked a low-cut hairstyle, which included her pink colour signature and a nose ring.

DJ Cuppy writes about loving herself. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Sharing the picture, Cuppy wrote:

"Awww you still love me? Well, I don't blame you. If I were you, l'd still love me too ."

See her post below:

Fans gush about DJ Cuppy's new pics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

rapprince_puff:

"If I have one minute to live on earth , I will use the whole 60 sec to love you and Stan you."

dearyhybee:

"This caption sounds like a 15 years old girl, no shade."

jwilliamjoy1:

"to me dj cuppy is the cutest Nigeria dj and artist she deserve award fr urna De do her ojoro."

omaelectrical:

"@cuppymusic you are playing with my emotions aww."

dogba1:

"Asked of you the other other time. Where have you been? Always loved you. Don't mind the bullies."

ambermatthewu:

"I hear Rich kids don't stress. You are very lucky. If only we could get reliable business partners like you. Really !"

successfavour4:

"I love you dieee my favourite ❤️ @cuppymusic Everything about you is Love ."

Cuppy opens up on how she fell in love with the colour pink

Nigerian billionaire daughter Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, made headlines after she opened up about how she fell in love with the colour pink.

Cuppy, who is famous for her pink signature in almost everything she owns, from her hair to her house, among others, said popular American rapper Nicki Minaj influenced her to like the colour.

The billionaire daughter said Nicki Minaj is her biggest inspiration adding that there would be no her without the American rapper.

She wrote:

“I’ve never actually explained how I fell in love with the colour pink: well it was When Nicki did her debut video for “Massive Attack” I had never seen anything like it. 12 years later and Nicki is still my biggest inspo. There would be no Cuppy without @NickiMinaj.”

