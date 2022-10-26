Popular comedian Carter Efe seems to have changed his mind about love as he has now flaunted his girlfriend

Carter, who had said he wouldn’t fall in love, shared a cute video of him and his girlfriend sharing a kiss

The video, which has gone viral, has stirred reactions, with some netizens saying the comedian deceived them

Nigerian comedian and music artist Carter Efe has left tongues wagging after he shared a video of him and his girlfriend having fun.

Carter, who had said he wouldn’t fall in love, was seen with his girlfriend kissing as he expressed his love for her.

Carter Efe expresses love for his girlfriend. Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video via his social media timeline, Carter wrote:

“My ikebe supai love you till the kingdom comes.”

See the video below:

Celebrities fans react as Carter Efe flaunts girlfriend

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

michaelnzei:

"Carter you deceive us sha . You finally go like girl."

iam_magixx:

"So you finally fall in love ."

ayomidate:

"I saw wah you did there carter ."

caligerian:

"Carter no be u talk say u no go love any girl again chai ‍♂️‍♂️."

funnyfrosh:

"Mtchew wo make una getout."

iamdjkaydee_:

"Na wa oh e come be like say we be broom ."

succido_ph:

"Carter my guyyyy."

oyinmorgan___:

"This love go reach everybody oo."

Carter Efe threatens Nigerian artists with cutlass over new song

Following the massive success of his song ‘Machala’ with Berri Tiga, Nigerian comedian turned singer Carter Efe dropped a new single dubbed “Ikebe Supa.”

Carter also took to his social media timeline to share a video of him sending a warning to Nigerian artists in his bid to make it back to the top of music charts with his new song.

In his words:

“I dey drop my song on Monday, all the whole Nigerian artists make una go sleep, I hear say number one na Cough, I don buy cough medicine, I wan sleep now, all the whole Nigerian artists see my cutlass, I wan come collect my space back, if you know say na you dey number one, comot there, idiot.”

