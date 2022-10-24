Nigerian comedian Carter Efe seems to have taken his music career serious as he recently dropped a new jam dubbed “Ikebe Supa”

In a video, Carter Efe also sent a message to Nigerian artists while threatening them with a cutlass in his bid to top the music chart

The comedian’s video has been met with mixed reactions, as some netizens took to social media to drag him

Following the massive success of his song ‘Machala’ with Berri Tiga, Nigerian comedian turn singer Carter Efe has dropped a new single dubbed “Ikebe Supa.”

Carter also took to his social media timeline to share a video of him sending a warning to Nigerian artists in his bid to make it back to the top of music charts with his new song.

Carter Efe drops new song dubbed Ikebe Supa. Credit: @carterefe

Source: Twitter

In his words:

“I dey drop my song on Monday, all the whole Nigerian artists make una go sleep, I hear say number na Cough, I don buy cough medicine, I wan sleep now, all the whole Nigerian artists see my cutlass, I wan come collect my space back, if you know say na you dey number one, comot there, idiot.”

See the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Carter Efe’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bigvic3:

"Bros abeg shurup... you too dey talk drop the the song make person hear we go know if you deserve top chart or not...na you talk say blaqbonez dey fool himself anytime he wan drop song..na it's your turn..forget say machala favor you that song is not yours and we know the truth."

iyanu78:

"Baba even frame his number one on top 100."

bigdanonly:

"If the cutlass no fear them na hin spit go pursue them Smart move from carter."

ghostxhibit:

"Number One is Xtra Cool. Oops sorry."

Carter Efe marks birthday with cute pics

Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe, who went viral for dropping the song Machala in honour of music star Wizkid, turned 21 years old on Thursday, September 29.

To make it even more special, Carter Efe took to his different social media accounts to share some birthday photos.

In the pictures, the skit maker was seen posing beside a luxurious car, but it is unknown whether it belongs to him or not.

