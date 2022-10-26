Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has continued to show off her good looks on social media

Just recently, the mother of two noted that she was fragile like a bomb and not like a flower

She accompanied her powerful caption with a series of lovely photos of herself rocking a black and red outfit

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has once again taken to social media to show off her good looks to the joy of fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the hot mum of two shared a series of photos of herself rocking a black and red outfit.

The movie star accompanied her fiery photos with an equally fiery caption where she likened herself to a bomb.

Regina Daniels likens self to bomb as she rocks black and red outfit. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The billionaire’s wife made it clear to her many fans that she is not fragile like a flower but fragile like a bomb.

In her words:

“I am not fragile like a flower, I am fragile like a bomb …………Lady G”.

See her hot photos below:

Nigerians gush over Regina Daniels’ photos as she likens herself to a bomb

Read what some social media users had to say about the actress’ hot photos and caption below:

sheila.courage:

"Yasss queen "

dearveraa:

"You’re gorgeous ma’am."

aligodwinaa:

"Real Example of how angels looks like "

c_l_a__caleb:

"You just too fine Godforbid queen of coast."

aiyehrealestate:

"Beautiful woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng