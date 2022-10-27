A video of a little girl has since gone viral due to the choice of Halloween costume worn on her

In the trending video, she is seen dressed as a woman who just underwent a BBL surgery

Many internet users have reacted with mixed feelings to the video, while some found it hilarious

Halloween is upon us, and a lot of people are getting pretty creative in their various eccentric styles.

Photos of the little kid. Credit: @datswasup

Source: Instagram

One mum decided to make her little daughter the spectacle of all when she dressed her up in quite an interesting costume - a BBL-inspired look.

While it is common these days to see women leaving hospitals with a drip attached after getting their bodies worked up.

Well, this little girl was seen a costume, looking exactly like a recovering cosmetic surgery patient, moving with a drip as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail little girl's Halloween costume

hawtzee:

"What in heaven's name is happening here Biko."

nwachukwunkechioputa8:

"Na so e dey start....soon she go go do surgery at 10years."

kom4thzone:

"It’s a costume and the person is a parody artist."

royalhugssurprises:

"Don’t even know how to react."

lovelyn_kaka:

"It’s a costume, the breastpad very funny with her step and attitude."

nancyswit66:

"She has got to be mimicking her mum. This is funny in a serious way."

jumai_june:

"small yansh Dey shake oooo."

ayam__dennis:

"Just dumbfounded,This table got destroyed."

_shugar.n:

"It’s definitely a costume."

her_candiness:

"Nikki Minaj is that you?"

casenora:

"Must be a joke please."

Rihanna's dress at Black Panther premiere fails to impress netizens

Rihanna was among the celebrities spotted at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere.

The star was fully dressed in a greyish-khaki colour palette, as she completed her look with a pair of matching heels. For glam, Riri kept her hair down with boldly lined lips and smokey eyes.

However, it appears that after the photos began to circulate, many people online were left wondering what had happened to the fashion icon. Rihanna's outfit failed to impress peeps.

Source: Legit.ng