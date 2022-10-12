Music superstar, Davido, got Nigerians talking when he shared his opinion about his junior colleague, Portable

Portable got a new set of tattoos on his face, and he flaunted them on social media, Davido reposted the singer's new looks

He urged him to keep being himself and showing off his face, Nigerians have reacted differently to his hilarious remarks

If there is one person that is supporting Zazu crooner Portable over his new face tattoos, it is definitely his senior colleague, Davido, who feels cool with it

Portable has been receiving public backlash over his decision to draw new tattoos that has different inscriptions on his face, but Davido is having none of the criticisms.

Davido reacts to Portable's face tattoo.

Source: Instagram

The Stand Strong crooner took to his Instagram story channel to share Portable's photo and encouraged him to keep showing off his tattoos without seeking people's validation.

He also used some of Portable's known slang.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Davido's remarks about Portable's new tattoos

Social media users have mixed reactions to Davido's comments on Portable's new face tattoo, some of them feel the singer will respond to his colleague.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Wr3ckognized:

"Na people wey no reach person dey always complain or won give advice wey no work out for their life."

Wezcash01:

"The man and cruise shaa."

Pinkyperry62:

"What I know is that Portable is coming for you."

Ogkrypt0n:

"He wants to become 6ix9ine jnr he for add colour."

Hardeytopman:

"Why Zazuu face kon be like person wey den injure like this."

Adeebii:

"I no come know whether Davido dey use Portable catch cruise or he dey advise am true true."

Fan tattoos Davido's 30BG logo on forehead

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Davido fan went an extra length to get the singer’s attention on social media.

A video made the rounds online of a young man who got a 30BG tattoo on his forehead.

According to reports, the die-hard fan vowed to carry Davido on his head for the rest of his life, and Nigerians reacted.

