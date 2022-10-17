Filmmaker Seun Egbegbe appears to be picking up the pieces of his life once again following his release from prison

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Egbegbe showed up at the church for a Sunday service session

Social media users had different things to say with some encouraging him to embrace a better way of life now that he is free again

Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, is back to enjoying life as a free man and he recently paid a visit to the house of God for a Sunday service session.

Recall that just some days ago, Legit.ng reported that the embattled filmmaker was finally released from prison after spending years behind bars.

Toyin Abraham's ex Seun Egbegbe spotted in church. Photo: @seun_egbegbe

Source: Instagram

Egbegbe who was formerly married to Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, was captured alone in the church in a video that surfaced online.

A different portion of the clip equally captured the filmmaker taking notes as a man of God delivered the day’s sermons.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react

stanbnx said:

"Freedom Is priceless, Only God know how happy this man is right now."

successful_jerri said:

"Church are for sinners not for the righteous… Go and sin no more."

ralph_newrevelation said:

"Some of this things is not ordinary,(especially this guy own)let's continue praying for God's grace."

obaksolo said:

"Nigerians ehn someone could still film a man whom God showed mercy. Na suffer fit some people."

iam_alesh_x said:

"He wan pray to God and ask 4 forgiveness before he go beat Mr real ."

kemilicious__kemi said:

"You all should allow this guy live he has paid for his crimes already. Allow him live."

Source: Legit.ng