Controversial singer Portable appears to be having a bitter-sweet experience in Italy where he is at the moment

The singer who happily counted his earned cash in a video was spotted cursing out fans in a different clip making the rounds online

Portable faulted the show attendees for not spraying him money and netizens had different things to say about his display

Zazu singer Portable has once again made the news for his questionable display at a gig outside the country.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that an excited Portable shared a video online in which he was spotted counting the dollar bills that rained on him at a recent performance.

Portable curses out fans. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Well, a different clip making the rounds captured a displeased Portable lashing out at fans at a show for not spraying money on him while he was performing.

“You no get money, Ogun kill you. No money” the singer said as he shouted at the top of his voice.

Members of the audience were also heard shouting back at the singer who also cautioned those without money against recording him on their mobile devices.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

viccy4390 said:

"How much him get self."

dave_clarkq said:

"Everybody don kala ."

zieke said:

" make sango boy dey pressure person, God Abeg o ."

kennydosh2791 said:

"E con turn himself to Fuji artist ."

joyful_smile001 said:

"Na una celeb be that ."

iam_manpower said:

"if you come Napoli na you go spray yourself money. bomb dey your head."

