Popular influencer Priscilla Ojo has taken to social media in reaction after a blogger claimed to possess her 'leaked tape'

Priscilla, in a video post shared online, dared the blogger to release the said clip while adding that she has a noticeable birthmark on her legs

The celebrity daughter’s video sparked different reactions from members of the online community

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s grownup daughter, Priscilla, has joined the list of female celebrities who have been linked to ‘leaked tapes’.

Just recently, Priscilla took to social media in response to a blogger who claimed to be in possession of a tape she’s featured in.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla addresses alleged leaked tape. Photo: @its.priscy

In the video, Priscilla laughed off the blogger’s claim while daring the individual to release the clip to the public and show her face.

Priscilla proceeded to explain that she has a noticeable birthmark on her legs.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

thee.ademide said:

"That blogger was chasing clout jor I added him on snap he no gree drop the video."

itz_vivianperry said:

"I love her confidence."

yomide_freddrie said:

"Make unah try again."

polished_black said:

"This is her own way of becoming relevant again jare."

thecla_dzebla said:

"So dis girl don mature like dis. Hmm."

corner_ways101 said:

"This one nah small pikin joor."

villachy6468 said:

"Abeg since the tape never drop abeg make we see the birth mark pending on when the tape drop so we go fit defend you, make we for atleast still use something dey hold body."

Lady claims she's the one in James Brown's leaked tape

Meanwhile, days after crossdresser James Brown's leaked tape went viral on social media, a lady came out to claim to be the unidentified female in the clip.

The lady, who was in tears, begged netizens to stop sharing the video while claiming she mistakenly shared it.

The lady’s video which went viral sparked another round of reactions, with many dragging her for chasing clout.

One social media user who reacted to her video wrote:

"This one wan trend… your face no show madam."

