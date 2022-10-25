Controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha, has shared his opinion about Nigerian wave-making female singers Ayra Starr and Tems

Regha declared that the duo are still at par despite fans trying to pitch them against each other, picking their favourites

Reacting to his tweet, some Nigerians stated that Tems was bigger than Ayra Starr, while others disagreed

As a music fan, who would you rather go for between Ayra Starr and Tems? Well, popular Twitter personality Daniel Regha has a piece of advice for people who love this kind of conversation.

The controversial personality declared that the two female stars are still new in the entertainment industry and are not far off from each other.

Daniel Regha speaks on Tems and Ayra Starr. Credit: @temsbaby @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

He urged the fans not to compare them despite one winning more awards than the other.

According to him:

"They're doing well for themselves. Normalise hyping one without disrespecting the other. The comparison at this point is unnecessary because both artistes are uniquely different."

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Daniel Regha's tweet

Social media users have reacted differently to Daniel Regha's tweet about Ayra Starr and Tems.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamizuchukwu0929:

"Lies, Tems is better and on another level."

Ezzy_urbantv:

"Hope this dude has had some food today? Coz hunger causes him to think and talk like a psychological diffused person, which is why he looks so pale and hungry."

Joel_kngz:

"Ayra star pass Tems na, Tems na her body make her relevant."

Chinyere_hope_:

"Lol, if you like cry blood. Tems is bigger than Ayra Starr. Not by Don jazzy push, Tems proved herself and that's why wizkid came into the picture."

