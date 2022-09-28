“She Is Going Bigger Like Tems”: Many React As Ayra Starr Performs at Wizkid’s Apple Music Live, Video Trends
- Nigerian music star Wizkid is currently trending online as he hosted the Apple Music Live on Tuesday night in the UK
- One of the exciting videos from the event showed Mavin’s singer Ayra Starr thrilling the audience with some of her songs
- Many netizens have taken to social media to speak on how Wizkid is about to change Ayra Starr’s career as he did with Tems
Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, shut down the UK on Tuesday night, September 27, where he hosted the Apple Music Live.
The event was star-studded as famous faces like Daniel Kaluuya, Arya Starr, Fireboy, Ms banks, Lori Harvey, Naomi Campbell, Skepta, among others, stormed the show.
Ayra Starr's performance leaves many talking
Some of the video from the event has surfaced online, but many are talking about a video of Ayra Starr’s performance, which saw many tipping her to surpass Tems, who got a feature in Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album and went global after.
"Looks like line to enter heaven": Fans storm event centre in London for Wizkid's exclusive Apple Music show
Ayra Starr and Naira Marley are some of the artists who got a feature on Wizkid’s soon-to-be-released album dubbed More Love Less Ego (MLLE).
See a video of Tems’ performance below:
Internet users react to Ayra Starr's performance
leeofficial:
"I just want wizkid’s song with ayra Starr to do thesame thing Wizkid and tems did with essence make haters for just dey shout gumbody I go just dey smile."
infinite_drene:
"Ayra starr go soon help wizkid again.. ."
khingmjay:
"Una don see my big bird finish, na 20 old girl cross hand for daddy yo shoulder so, hmmm after dem frog go say him get pride."
