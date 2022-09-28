Nigerian music star Wizkid is currently trending online as he hosted the Apple Music Live on Tuesday night in the UK

One of the exciting videos from the event showed Mavin’s singer Ayra Starr thrilling the audience with some of her songs

Many netizens have taken to social media to speak on how Wizkid is about to change Ayra Starr’s career as he did with Tems

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, shut down the UK on Tuesday night, September 27, where he hosted the Apple Music Live.

The event was star-studded as famous faces like Daniel Kaluuya, Arya Starr, Fireboy, Ms banks, Lori Harvey, Naomi Campbell, Skepta, among others, stormed the show.

Ayra Starr performed at Wizkid's Apple Music Live in London. Credit: @ayrastarr @wizkidayo

Ayra Starr's performance leaves many talking

Some of the video from the event has surfaced online, but many are talking about a video of Ayra Starr’s performance, which saw many tipping her to surpass Tems, who got a feature in Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album and went global after.

Ayra Starr and Naira Marley are some of the artists who got a feature on Wizkid’s soon-to-be-released album dubbed More Love Less Ego (MLLE).

See a video of Tems’ performance below:

Internet users react to Ayra Starr's performance

leeofficial:

"I just want wizkid’s song with ayra Starr to do thesame thing Wizkid and tems did with essence make haters for just dey shout gumbody I go just dey smile."

infinite_drene:

"Ayra starr go soon help wizkid again.. ."

khingmjay:

"Una don see my big bird finish, na 20 old girl cross hand for daddy yo shoulder so, hmmm after dem frog go say him get pride."

Ayra Starr explains the meaning of popular line 'E Dey Rush'

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Ayra Starr, who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin label, explained the meaning of a popular line, ‘E Dey Rush’, in her new song dubbed Rush, which is currently trending on major streaming platforms.

Responding to a fan identified as @Southernboiiy, who asked her the meaning of the popular line, Ayra Starr said it means ‘My cup runneth over,’ which is a line in a bible verse in Psalm 23.

Her explanation has since stirred reactions online.

