Controversial rapper Blaqbonez has again stirred reactions online with a recent comment he made about monogamy

The Chocolate City artiste noted during a recent interview that it is impossible to stay with just one woman at this age of social media

Blaqbonez was in the news a while back because of his music video for the song Back in Uni, where he channelled famous shots from other different A-list musicians

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule better known by his stage as Blaqbonez has sparked emotions online with a recent comment about monogamy and polygamy.

The musician said during an interview with the Beatz 99.9fm's Osi Sauve that he couldn't be monogamous because of the number of beautiful women he sees daily on TikTok and Instagram.

Popular rapper Blaqbonez stirred reactions online with a comment he made about monogamy. Photo credit: @blaqbonez/@beatz99.9fm

Source: Instagram

Blaqbonez said he can't deceive himself and wouldn't want to portray the popular notion of being one woman person. He said if he dared try to pursue the monogamous lifestyle, he would die sad.

Blaqbones reveals that looks and body shape are what turns him on the most about women

Emeka, during the interview, was asked if looks and body shape were of high priority to him when he sought out feminine companionship than a true positive mentality connection.

Blaqbones noted that as a man, looks and body shape are the first things that attract him to a woman before any other thing.

Watch an excerpt of Blaqbonez's interview about monogamy below:

Read some of the comments Blaqbonez's interview about monogamy stirred online:

@chrisbees1:

"True. But that’s where discipline comes in. Sometimes you hold yourself not because you can’t do it and get away with it but because you want to control your feelings and respect your body."

@big_brave01:

"Braa just dey tell una the honest truth, don’t judge him…. King Solomon do pass like this."

@Jude Chiji:

"I love this guy mehnn you can never go wrong listen to Blaq talk."

@Markex Emeké:

"Bad boy Blaq can't stick to one woman, love your energy bro."

@Udenyi Raphael:

"Baba said I'm not normal at all."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule was hailed as a creative genius by many in the online community following the official music video release of his single, Back in Uni.

Recall that the rapper shared a screenshot of his conversation with the director, TG Omori, who is currently highly sought after by many in the music industry.

Omori had charged the rapper several million, and he humbly admitted that he couldn't afford the fees and would shoot the video himself instead.

Source: Legit.ng