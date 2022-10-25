Controversial singer, Portable, got Nigerians talking when he shared a video of his interaction with a Chinese man

The Chinese man joined Portable during an Instagram live session and moments from their interesting conversation got people laughing

Portable noticed that he couldn't speak English and passed embarrassing words on people who shade him for not going to school

Nigerians have reacted differently to the fun video of his time with the Chinese man, most of them were surprised to see him in that light

Portable got his fans laughing when a video of his chat with a Chinese man who is not fluent in English emerged online.

The said Chinese man joined the Nigerian singer during an Instagram live session, and they had a not-so-smooth conversation because of their language barriers.

Portable chats with Chinese man. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable slammed the people trolling him for not understanding English as he tried to convince the Chinese man to send money and close a deal with him.

He also used some unprintable words in the Yoruba language to insult the man and himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the interesting video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video with the Chinese man

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Portable's conversation with the Chinese man.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Trickytravotaaa:

"All of a sudden naija go get yanke accent once they see white."

_Don_zee_:

"Portable sef go make am forget the small weh he been know… see who dey teach person English."

Ammie_olaitan:

"Now Nigeria dey drag Wetin no be their own Wetin concern china with English."

Elbrightonuohabright:

"Nigeria don't deserve Zazu, he still remains the best musician to me."

Hrissyuneze:

"Una no dey tell me say Portable funny like this na."

Bobomhen1:

"Nothing anybody go tell me they don use Portable sense buy Benz."

Portable brags as he counts his foreign currency after Italy show

Legit.ng reported that controversial Nigerian singer Portable Zazu made his way to Italy as part of his European tour.

In a video he shared, Portable could be seen counting some foreign currency he made from a show in Italy.

The Zazu singer, while bragging about his money, cast a shade at those that said he was not educated.

Source: Legit.ng