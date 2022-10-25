A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions online after she sent a DM to ace blogger Tunde Ednut revealing how she felt watching a recent video of the singer, Davido

The lady noted that just by watching Davido smile, she felt like getting pregnant for the singer as it sent shivers down her spin like never before

The said video of the singer was of him smiling while the popular luxury social media influencer, Ola of Lagos, was hailing him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian young lady has sparked reactions online over a DM message she sent to the popular Insta-blogger Tunde Ednut, revealing how she usually feels whenever she sees Davido smiling.

Tunde Ednut shared a DM he got where a particular young lady messaged him, revealing how a recent viral video of Davido smiling made her feel like getting pregnant for him.

A Nigerian lady goes viral after she sent a DM revealing how Davido's smile makes her feel. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/@davido

Source: Instagram

The lady noted that the video Tunde Ednut shared of the luxury social media influencer Ola of Lagos hailing Davido gave her chills all over her body.

The singer in the said video was seen smiling while Ola of Lagos hailed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Afrobeat singer, who recently returned to the gym to work on his fitness, looked fresh and dapper as he smiled gleefully in the viral video.

See the video clip of Davido smiling and the lady's DM to Tunde Ednut below:

Read some of the reactions to the post about a lady gushing over Davido's smile below:

@obaksolo:

"This one too don get Spiritual belle."

@gylliananthonette:

"Even the way davido was smiling made me smile... He has a very infectious smile."

@preshdiamond_chidera:

"E be like na only me and two others still normal for this country."

@declutterwigs.ng:

"Hahahahaha get pregnant at your own risk!"

@scoobynero:

"Davido smile go just Dey make our smile Dey smile plenty smile."

@_din.du_:

"Common video wan make you pregnant."

@sharon.o.maxwell:

"Some fans they tire person, make Chioma no see this message."

“Chef Chi na 1000 yard wife material”: Fans react to video of when Davido and Chioma visited the Oba of Benin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when famous Nigerian singer Davido sparked reactions online with a viral video of him and his lover Chioma showing their respectful side during their recent visit to the Oba of Benin, Edo state.

Davido was captured in a video to have gone on his knees to greet the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, during his recent visit to Edo state for the wedding of his logistics manager Isreal DMW.

Chef Chi, Davido's fiancee, also caught the attention of many with her show of true respect and honour as she was captured to have also gone on her knees to greet the wives of the Oba.

Source: Legit.ng