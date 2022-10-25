Popular singer Johnny Drille has got social media talking with the latest gesture for his supportive fans

The Mavin act dropped a phone number and urged his fans who need someone to talk to, to call him

Different reactions have followed Johnny Drille's gesture, with many people pitying relationships

Mavin act Johnny Drille recently dropped a new single, and to promote it, he gave fans an avenue to talk to him.

The singer shared his mobile number on his Instagram page and urged fans who need someone to talk to, to reach out every day for a week.

As promised, Drill has indeed been talking to some of his fans who had the chance to call in.

The singer wrote:

"Need someone to talk to? Call me anytime between 11PM to 12 midnight. +2349071306614, that’s my number. We’ll do this every night for a week so if you don’t get through tonight, tomorrow is another night ♥️ #HowAreYouMyFriend."

Reactions on social media

The moment Johnny's post went viral, some people predicted how jammed the number will be within the hour the singer allowed.

Other people also pitied relationships that will be strained because of Johnny's benevolence.

bukunmioluwasina:

"this number is in trouble "

starlight_electronics_:

"This guy dey try. Talking on the phone with strangers no easy."

idoctor_anna:

"This telephone number go cause confusion for weak relationships this weekend ooo.... Take it easy in advance... lol."

dapeterzstudios:

"I hope ain't dating a jealous woman? No explanation appears genuine to them even if it's really genuine. Lol. Dem no go understand say na promo and fans engagement o."

wisdomcounsellin:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ gather here if you know you will call till you speak with Johnny, gather here for a selfie "

damilola_t_:

"Johnny you're playing a dangerous game "

temmie_chris:

"I saw the number on a billboard yesterday and I was wondering if it’s actually his number get ready my friend "

Johnny Drille brags about Rush, Bloody Samaritan, other songs he mixed & mastered

Johnny Drille is one of the most underrated artists in the Nigerian music industry, even though he has a unique voice and lyrical content-filled songs.

In a statement via his official Twitter account, Johnny Drille opened up on his other achievement with other singers.

Johnny Drille revealed that he mixed and mastered Ayra Starr’s Bloody Samaritan and Rush, Ladipoe's Big Energy, Crayon’s Ijo Laba Laba, among others.

